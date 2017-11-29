Flores hopes to be back in action next season

Have your say

Jordan Flores hopes to be back playing football at the start of the 2018/19 season.

The Wigan Athletic player, who is still officially on loan at Chesterfield, was involved in a car crash in October and spent three weeks in hospital.

He has now begun his rehabilitation from the injuries sustained in the crash and according to Wigan team-mate Andy Kellett, also on loan with the Spireites, Flores is making good headway.

“He’s alright, I saw him last Monday,” Kellett told the Derbyshire Times.

“We were living up here together and I’ve taken all his stuff back.

“He looks well, he’s lost a bit of weight but he’s up and he’s moving, he’s allowed to do more things now.

“He’s been in to Wigan a couple of times and he’s on the bike and that now, so he’s progressing quite quickly.”

Flores played 15 times for Chesterfield in his loan spell, scoring once in a 2-0 victory at Crawley, before his car was in a collision with another vehicle on Baslow Road in Eastmoor en route to training on Monday 23rd October.

But it seems likely that the 22-year-old won’t feature again for Chesterfield, at least not during the current season.

Kellett said: “ He’s focusing on getting back.

“He’s set a target of coming back at the start of next season.”