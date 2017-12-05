Fleetwood 2, Chesterfield 0: Suspected broken arm compounds Spireites' misery as they exit Checkatrade Trophy

Goals from Jack Sowerby and Alex Reid saw Chesterfield knocked out of Checkatrade Trophy at Fleetwood Town tonight.

Jack Lester’s outfit had progressed through Group F as runners-up but failed to make the last 16 as they were beaten 2-0 by Uwe Rosler’s Cod Army, while the Spireites ended the match with defender Laurence Maguire in goal following an injury to goalkeeper Joe Anyon - Lester later revealing Anyon has suffered a suspected broken arm.

In a positive start for Chesterfield under the floodlights in Lancashire, evergreen forward Chris O’Grady glanced wide Matthew Briggs’ teasing cross from the left flank.

But the Spireites fell behind on 17 minutes after Sowerby stole possession from defender Bradley Barry in the penalty area before slotting beyond goalkeeper Anyon.

Opportunities followed for Fleetwood to extend their lead, with Ashley Hunter’s effort hitting the base of post prior to the ball being cleared to safety while Chesterfield saw half-chances go begging from Connor Dimaio, as well as Barry forcing Neal into a routine stop.

Up the other end, Anyon was quick to thwart Jordy Hiwula with his feet after the forward had burst into the area having latched onto a lofted ball.

As play commenced for the second period, Lester looked for a response from his side to reduce the deficit, however, openings proved few and far between throughout the half, with Town’s back line remaining firm to deal with any threat that the visitors had to offer.

Later in a half that lacked any sort of quality from either of the two teams involved, Anyon was on hand to keep out Hunter’s low snapshot at goal.

The Spireites stopper injured his right arm when retrieving the ball from a heavy challenge and with no remaining substitutes, defender Maguire was placed in between the sticks and he was immediately called into action, saving well to make a reaction stop from a header by substitute Reid.

Fleetwood secured a second goal on 89 minutes after Reid was played through by the industrious Hunter, confidently lashing his powerful drive into the roof of the net past stand-in Maguire.

Fleetwood Town: Neal, Cargill, Rodgers, Maguire, Sheron, Ekpolo, O’Neill (Biggins 45) Schwabl, Sowerby (Nirennold 57) Hunter, Hiwula (Reid 63)

Subs not used: Crellin, Biggins, Donoheu, Higham, Kerrigan, Reid

Chesterfield: Anyon, Barry, Wiseman, Maguire, Briggs, Weir, Dimaio (Dennis 79) Rowley, Mitchell (Kellett 45) De Girolamo (Reed 45) O’Grady

Subs not used: Parkin, Binnion-Williams, Hird, Wakefield

Referee: Ross Joyce