Finally winning at last is a big relief for Chesterfield and hopefully signals a climb up the table

Martin Allen says it was like we’d won the World Cup with the passion in the Proact Stadium at the final whistle.

Well not quite, but the sense of relief was palpable at the end of the game, after what seemed like an eternity of seven minutes injury time.

Finally, the first home league win since August has arrived and it seems like a team has finally emerged from the wreckage.

Allen was on the radio, presumably summing up his thought process, asking himself whether he could dare to play a teenager and give Levi Amantchi his debut.

Well you’ve got to start sometime and he made the first goal and formed a good partnership with Denton, so a great decision and hopefully many more performances like that will follow, from the lad we got from Wallsend.

As we all know games can turn on an instant and this time we finally went ahead and it meant the opposition had to come out to play rather than doggedly defending as we’ve seen so many times this season with the Blues unable to break down a stout defence.

As for Salford they’ve been built up to be a team to be feared, but when Chesterfield applied a little pressure and pressed their back line they began to creak. There were three of our old boys in their side and frankly none of them were world beaters, Adam Rooney didn’t get a sniff of a chance and was well policed by our central defence.

Credit where it is due for the performance, but with a couple of injuries the situation could easily change, effectively what we saw on Saturday was our best team, and we have a fairly small number of players to pick from.

Squad members who are transfer listed are hopefully being moved on, but the question remains who would want to take any of them?

It was clear that Zavon HInes would get another club as he was our best man on the ball, but if the others don’t get a transfer we are stuck with paying wages out to unwanted players.

It was big of Martin Allen to admit he’d made mistakes and Chesterfield are left to recruit squad number two of the season before Christmas.

With this vital win under their belts hopefully the side can draw away from the relegation places, because ending up in the national league north after three relegations would effectively mean the end of Chesterfield FC as a professional club.

Playing Alfreton in a local derby wouldn’t be something to relish. So lets’ hope there’s some decent names on Martin Allen’s wish list, fingers crossed.