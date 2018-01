Have your say

Kristian Dennis looks set to join Bradford City today.

Dennis, who has hit 15 goals for Spireites, is the leading target for the promotion-chasing Bantams.

And Simon Parker, who covers Bradford for the Telegraph and Argus, has tweeted that a fee has been agreed and a deal is in place.

Kristian has hit 25 goals for Spireites since joining from non-league football

