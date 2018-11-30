FA Cup preview: Grimsby’s rollercoaster on the way up, a familiar face returns to take on Chesterfield Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, EFL Sky Bet League Two, Chesterfield v Notts County, Proact Stadium, 25/03/18, K.O 1pm''Chesterfield's Alex Whitmore battles with County's Shola Ameobi''Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Grimsby’s season has been a rollercoaster so far, with a few too many downs, but recent weeks have brought improvement. The Mariners, like Sunday’s FA Cup hosts Chesterfield, have struggled for goals and points in league action this season. FA Cup magician hopes to be a lucky omen for Chesterfield against Grimsby