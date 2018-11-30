FA Cup magician hopes to be a lucky omen for Chesterfield against Grimsby

Spireite Jonathan Smith has not only experienced the magic of the FA Cup, he’s produced a fair bit of it himself.

In 11 seasons as a professional, the midfielder has reached the third round an impressive eight times.

With Luton he went as far as the fifth round, he’s scored five FA Cup goals and been part of a few upsets.

It’s a competition he’s understandably very fond of.

“I’ve had a really good time in the FA Cup in my career,” he said.

“Lots and lots and lots of FA Cup runs.

“I’ve been to the third round on numerous occasions, I can’t remember the last time I didn’t get to it.”

Smith is yet to be handed what he sees as a glamour tie, but he’s helped pull off some sizeable shocks.

“I haven’t been lucky with big draws, I’ve never really had a big draw but I did knock Norwich out with Luton when they were in the Premier League and we were in the Conference,” he said.

“We went to Norwich and won 1-0, Harry Kane was playing, that was nice, a bit of a shock at the time.

“We beat Wolves with Luton, last year we (Stevenage) took Reading to a replay.

“I’ve scored quite a few goals in the cup as well.”

Now he’s got the chance to make it nine third round appearances, by knocking out Grimsby on Sunday and he wants to be an omen, for Town: “Hopefully I can bring a bit of luck to Chesterfield in the cup.”