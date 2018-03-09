‘Exeter cancellation has worked in Spireites’ favour’

Chesterfield boss Jack Lester says last weekend’s postponement at Exeter City has worked in the Spireites’ favour.

The inclement weather made the St James Park pitch unplayable and instead Lester and his backroom staff have used the time to their advantage.

The rearranged date for Chesterfield’s trip to Exeter has been set for Tuesday 17th April (7.45pm kick off).

“We’ve concentrated on ourselves a lot over the past couple of weeks; getting the style of football we want and getting the energy right to play that style,” said Lester.

“I think the cancellation at Exeter has really worked in our favour. We’ve been able to strip it back and really concentrate on what we’re about.

“Towards the back end of the week we start to look a little at Lincoln but with us having that space we’re really concentrating on ourselves.

“I think that’s been really nice to do and very useful as well.”

Chesterfield prepare to take on Lincoln still buoyed by their win over Swindon Town two weeks ago and Lester is expecting vociferous support.

“It’ll be a good atmosphere in here and that’s what we want. For a football club it’s great playing in these types of games and let’s hope we get the win,” he added.