Ex-Spireites boss in line for a return to management in Scotland?

Former Chesterfield FC boss Gary Caldwell could be in line for a return to management this summer.

It is reported that Caldwell is keen to speak to St Mirren about the chance to succeed Jack Ross, who looks close to taking on the Sunderland job.

Caldwell has been out of management since he was sacked by the Spireites in September 2017, following just one win in 10 games to life in League Two.

The former Scotland international, Caldwell, had only been in charge at the Proact Stadium for eight months and oversaw their relegation from League One.

He had previously been in charge of Wigan Athletic and guided them to promotion from League One in 2016 and was linked with the Scotland national job that eventually went to Alex McLeish.

And now he is interested in taking on the manager’s position at Scottish Championship winners St Mirren as Ross continues talks with Sunderland.

The Daily Mail also reports former Hearts boss Robbie Neilson, Alloa boss Jim Goodwin and former Ross County manager Jim McIntyre are also in the running.