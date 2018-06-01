Ex Spireite’s glowing reference for new boy

Have your say

A former Spireite has vouched for the consistent effort produced on a football pitch by one of Martin Allen’s new signings.

Scott Boden, who spent five years as a Town player at the start of his career, spent last season alongside Sam Wedgbury in the Wrexham squad.

Scott Boden tries to break free from a shirt pull at Alfreton by Tina Jenner Alfreton Town v Chesterfield

He believes Chesterfield have signed a player they can come to rely on.

“You know what you’re going to get from him week in and week out, I’ll vouch for that,” said the striker.

“You turn up to every game knowing he will put in 100 per cent for himself and the team.

“He’s very reliable in what he does.

And what he does is stop the opposition from playing.

Boden reiterated what Allen has said about the midfielder’s style of play being more about putting a foot in than creating in the final third.

“He operates more defensively, breaks up play and the middle and gives it hopefully to someone who is a more forward minded player,” said Boden.

“We had a lot of clean sheets last season and he just sat in front of the back four with another and defensively we were very solid.”

“He’s a warrior, and that’s massive for any club.”

Boden also gave a glowing reference for the 29-year-old’s character, speaking from years of experience.

“He’s a good lad, a great lad off the pitch, a nice bloke.

“I’ve known him a good number of years, since we were really young.

“He’s up for a laugh but he knows the boundaries.

“He knows when it’s a good time and when it’s serious.

“I think he’s a good fit for the club.”