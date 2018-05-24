Ex Macclesfield’s keeper’s winning mentalty is what Spireites need, says boss

Have your say

The winning mentality that helped Shwan Jalal capture the National League title last season will now benefit the Spireites.

That’s why Martin Allen went after the experienced goalkeeper once again, having failed to land his services in the past.

The Macclesfield title winner, who played against Town for Bournemouth in the last ever game at Saltergate, put pen to paper on Tuesday, inking a two-year deal.

“I’ve tried to sign him a few times,” said Allen.

“When he went to Bournemouth I was really impressed with how he played.

“He’s a strong character in the dressing room and he’s a champion.

“He played 42 times last season in a team that were champions.

“That mentality and mindset is what we need.

The 34-year-old stopper kept 18 clean sheets last season for the National League champions.

He counts Wrexham, Northampton, Bury, Leyton Orient, Oxford and Morecambe among his former clubs and made just shy of 150 league appearances for Bournemouth.

The Spireites’ new goalkeeper was born in Baghdad, Iraq and although he was called up for the national team in 2011, injury prevented him from winning a cap.

“I think it’s important to have a solid, reliable and decent keeper,” Allen added.

“On top of that, he knows what it takes to be a champion.

“He will do well for us.”

The club’s only other keeper, Joe Anyon, was on the list of contracted players who were told they are free to find new clubs.