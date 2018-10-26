Evans has a habit of getting the better of Wrexham but expects a tough afternoon

Have your say

Will Evans has a habit of getting the better of Wrexham, but he’s expecting a difficult afternoon tomorrow.

The Chesterfield captain has played nine times against the Dragons, according to stats site Transfermarkt, more times than he’s faced any other club.

In those nine games he’s enjoyed five wins and three draws, with a single defeat in February 2017.

The Welshmen sit second in the National League going into this weekend’s Proact clash.

Evans knows from recent experience and the league table that continuing Chesterfield’s four game unbeaten run will be no mean feat.

“Going off last season they were a very good footballing team, very hard to break down but they liked to play and had a lot of energy,” said the centre-half.

“It’ll be a very tough game, they’re second in the league, they’re no mugs.

“But Fylde (who Chesterfield beat 3-1 last Saturday) aren’t either.

“If we stick to our game plan and what we know, we’ll be okay.”