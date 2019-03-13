Ebbsfleet boss Garry Hill delighted with Chesterfield loanee Gozie Ugwu after impressive debut

Gozie Ugwu made his second Ebbsfleet United debut last night and his performance delighted manager Garry Hill.

Ugwu was due to spend the rest of the season on loan at Boreham Wood but, having been sent back to Chesterfield last week, almost immediately joined Ebbsfleet on loan.

Speaking to Kent Online, Hill praised the man who scored a hatful of goals for him at Woking, before a move to the Proact.

Hill said: "I thought on his debut, Gozie Ugwu up top showed great strength fetching people into play.

"Him and Michael Cheek, you could see straight away, were looking a very good mobile handful as a pair.

"He looked a real handful out there and I think he enjoyed it. He’s been received very well; they’re a great set of lads, they’re very close in the changing-room.

"It always fetches a little bit into the changing-room when you see someone like Gozie.

"He’s a very good lad and I was very proud of the way he was received by the fans. The fans liked the way he was fetching people into play, holding up, he was a handful, winning his headers and he showed good turns of pace."

Hill believes Ugwu hasn't enjoyed a lot of luck since leaving Woking for Chesterfield.

"I had Gozie Ugwu with me at Woking 18 months ago and he got 24 goals that season," said the Ebbsfleet boss.

"It didn’t happen for him, he was a little bit unlucky at Chesterfield and it’s not happened for him (on loan) at Boreham Wood.

"That happens sometimes with football players but he ticks the boxes for me. He knows what I want him to do and I saw a performance I used to see on a regular basis."

Uwgu was signed by Gary Caldwell in the summer of 2017 but his first season was disrupted heavily by injuries, meaning he played just 14 games and didn't find the net.

Martin Allen spoke of his excitement over the striker's ability last summer, but after seven goalless National League appearances Ugwu found himself shipped out on loan to Boreham Wood.

The 25-year-old is out of contract this summer.