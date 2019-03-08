Doncaster Rovers attacker Alex Kiwomya may not be fit for Chesterfield’s clash with Eastleigh

Alex Kiwomya is more likely to return to the Chesterfield squad next week, than tomorrow when Eastleigh visit.

The attacker, on loan from Doncaster Rovers, has missed Town’s last two games with a hamstring problem.

He did return to the training pitch yesterday, but this weekend’s game may come too soon.

“He’s had a run out this morning, we’ll assess him and see how he is,” said boss John Sheridan at yesterday’s press conference.

“Those hamstring injuries, you’ve got to be very careful with them.

“He possibly won’t be ready for the weekend but then we’ve got Tuesday (Bromley) and Havant (next Saturday), I’m hoping he’ll be available for then.”