Dennis: ‘The manager says we’ll be going somewhere and you’d be stupid not to jump on board’

Kristian Dennis is excited about the kind of future Jack Lester wants to build at the Proact.

Under the rookie manager, a legend at Chesterfield, Dennis and his team-mates have gone six unbeaten and climbed off the bottom of League Two, exiting the drop zone for good measure.

Dennis has played a big part, with seven goals in Lester’s 14 games in charge.

The manager has spoken of his desire to build something special at the Proact and of his confidence that he can achieve it.

And in a statement that might give Chesterfield fans some hope of keeping hold of their top goalscorer beyond January, the 27-year-old said: “He’s said it a few times, we’ll be going somewhere.

“You’d be stupid not to jump on board with that with the kind of guy Jack is at the club, he’s a hero, so I think you’d be stupid not to want to join it.”

Dennis’ first season in professional football, after years in non-league, was the unsuccessful 2016/17 campaign that saw the Spireites relegated.

He finished top scorer and admitted on several occasions that he was enjoying full-time football and the ability to escape his nine to five.

But having begun to experience life at the club during their best run of games since the Paul Cook era, Dennis says the mood has tangibly lifted around the place.

“Towards the end of last season it was just every week wasn’t it? Coming in, getting beat, coming in and getting beat.

“But everyone is having a laugh now in training.

“Even though we’re still down the bottom we’re confident we’ll be up there.”

Chesterfield were scheduled to take on non-league outfit Heanor Town on Tuesday night in the Derbyshire Senior Cup, but a frozen pitch forced the postponement of the game.

The absence of midweek fixture might be preferable for Lester and his staff, however, with a number of players apparently having picked up niggles in Saturday’s win over Barnet.