Dennis sale confirmed by the Spireites

Have your say

Chesterfield have confirmed the sale of Kristian Dennis to Notts County.

The striker has moved to Meadow Lane for an undisclosed fee this afternoon.

He hit 21 goals last season for the Spireites, whose relegation prompted him to request a move.

Boss Martin Allen agreed to transfer list the 28-year-old last week, sparking a race between Port Vale and the Magpies.

Both clubs had bids turned down before Chesterfield came to an agreement with Notts County.

He leaves the Proact having made 88 appearances and scored 31 times.

Dennis topped the Spireites’ goalscoring charts in both of his seasons, since his summer 2016 arrival from non-league.

And he places 44th on the club’s all-time Football League goalscoring rankings, 22nd on the goals-per-game list.