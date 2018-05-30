Defender close to Proact exit?

Have your say

Defender Alex Whitmore could be one of the first contracted players to leave Chesterfield this summer.

The Derbyshire Times understands the 22-year-old is close to agreeing an exit from the Proact, where he has another two years left on his deal.

And rumours have surfaced in Grimsby today that the centre-half is a potential new signing for boss Michael Jolley.

Whitmore was brought in by former Spireites manager Jack Lester in January and played 15 times, scoring one goal.

He was on Martin Allen’s list of 10 players who are free to leave the Proact, without a transfer fee.