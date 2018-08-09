Dear Mrs Spireite...a letter from the Chesterfield manager to his players’ partners

Martin Allen has written to the significant others of his players to explain why they’ve been working so hard.

The Chesterfield boss wanted to share his vision for the season with the families of the men in his squad.

But first he created an opportunity for them all to get to know him.

“I had all the players’ wives and children into my office for 45 minutes (before the Wigan game),” he said.

“All the left overs from the night at my house were brought up, so they came into my office for drinks and a chat, to get to know me.”

Then, Allen penned a letter to the players’ loved ones.

“I’ve written to all the players’ partners and wives to explain what we’re doing, why we’re doing it and the hours they’ve been working,” said Allen.

“I’ve explained the importance of a good diet, good food, looking after them the best they can, so that we can be successful.”

The letter also contained a ‘save the date’ for an important occasion in the Chesterfield Football Club calendar.

“I’ve written to tell them the night of our Christmas party, when the players and their partners will all be coming out with me and my wife, so they can get their dresses ready for that night.

“There will be no individual players’ Christmas party,” he added.