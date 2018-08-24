Dave Allen backing Martin Allen all the way if Chesterfield boss wants to make more signings

Martin Allen has revealed that Chesterfield owner Dave Allen is backing him all the way should he need to bring in new players.

Spireites have suffered injury blows to Charlie Carter and Sam Wedgbury in recent weeks to put pressure on the squad.

But Allen confirmed he could bring fresh faces in if needed.

“We have looked at what areas we need to improve in and where we are weak and that is what we have done,” he said.

“We have got the full backing of the ower, he is happy with how things are going.

“With the season ticket sales, hospitality sales, sponsor sales, club shop sales and backing or the fans means we can go out and spend more money.

“We can bring players in if we need to, It has got to be when we need to, we still have to keep it tight and we will - but we can strengthen if we need to do.”

