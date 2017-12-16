Confidence is not a problem but six-unbeaten Spireites seek improvement

Confidence isn’t a problem for Chesterfield ahead of a trip to Wycombe today, but they’ve got to put in an improved performance says Jerome Binnom-Williams.

The left-back insists that confidence wasn’t a problem with the Spireites were bottom of League Two, because they knew they were a talented group.

So having climbed out of the drop zone with a win over Barnet last week, travelling to a top-five side like Wanderers holds no fear.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the league, we’re confidence we can go anywhere and pick up three points,” he said.

“We play really good football.

“The boys are confident and ready to go there.”

But the 22-year-old wants to guard against any kind of complacency because even though that victory over the Bees made it six games unbeaten, it wasn’t their best performance.

The squad want to improve on that display this afternoon at Adams Park.

“We need to make sure we play much better than we did last Saturday, we’ve had a meeting as a group to make sure we don’t get ahead of ourselves,” he said.

“We’ve always been a group high on confidence, because we know the ability we have.

“The run has helped but we’re not where we want to be.

“We need to come in every day and work even harder to get higher up in the league.

“The gaffer is staying on top of us, we’ve still got a lot more work to do.”

From a personal point of view, Binnom-Williams believes he has more to give in a Town jersey.

After a four month layoff he’s made six appearances, without tasting defeat.

“I’m getting my fitness now.

“I feel like I’ve still got another gear or two to push. It’s not just me believing that, it’s the gaffer and the staff are pushing me, making sure I work hard every day to show everyone the ability I have.

“I still feel I can give another 20 or maybe even 50 per cent.”