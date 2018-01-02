Column: Why there’s a need for speed with any potential Town takeover

If a takeover is to happen at the Proact, it would surely be in the interests of all parties to make it happen sooner rather than later.

The January transfer window is now open and Jack Lester still doesn’t know who will be financing a much needed recruitment drive.

And that presents a bit of a problem for a man in need of a goalkeeper, centre-backs, midfielders, wingers and at least one striker.

Lester can, of course, plan to the budget set by owner Dave Allen and director Ashley Carson, shif players out in order to replace them and view any potential cash provided by a new regime as an added bonus to play with in the final stages of the window.

How big that budget set by Allen and Carson will be, we don’t know, but would a shrewd businessman throw a lot of money at a company he felt he was close to offloading, when a price was already agreed?

Of course, failing to sufficiently back the manager is a gamble that could backfire on the casino magnate should a takeover not materialise, because you can’t see much of a return on the investmentmade by Allen thus far, if he’s still the owner in the summer after a second successive relegation.

Better, surely, to get out now and let the new name over the door chuck their cash into the bottomless pit that most football clubs become.

We’re told, by more than one club source, that a takeover is still probable and the Chinese firm in question want to have things concluded in time to be ‘involved’ in the month’s transfer activity.

That makes sense, because on 1st February Lester is going to have to go with what he’s got in the building and any new owner would want to do all they can to ensure he has the personnel to avoid the unthinkable.

A Chesterfield left weaker by the transfer window, like they were in 2017, would not be an attractive proposition.

With a business dealing of this scale, snags and delays wouldn’t be a surprise, so time is of the essence if they’re to take charge and make something happen in the transfer market.

Fans, so many of whom are no longer behind the current regime, are understandably nervous about this month and what it could mean.

There’s no guarantee that a new owner is going to be a good one, but there is hope – something that has been in short supply on Sheffield Road for a while.

For those still holding their breath, let’s hope this isn’t a saga dragged out for the whole month.