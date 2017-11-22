COLUMN: Being wrong has never tasted so good

Jacksons are serving a new pastie at the Proact, made from a Jack Lester recipe – it’s called humble pie and it tastes delicious.

Since the start of the season so many dismissive statements have been made about this team, so many players written off as fans and commentators alike bunkered down for another depressing campaign.

If we’re bring honest, those were perfectly reasonable assessments to make based on what was served up on the pitch.

One win in 10 games said it all.

But how different things are since Jack Lester’s arrival – an appointment that looks better and better each week.

And the remarkable thing about Town’s revival is that it has been achieved with the very same players who looked relegation certs.

I’ll be the first to hold up my hands and admit that I had judged the midfield as soft, tippy-tappy and ineffective. I would have quite happily sent Andy Kellett back to Wigan.

However, the midfielders have to take a lot of the credit for the resurgence.

Jak McCourt has emerged as a genuinely exciting talent, scoring goals and showing off his newly improved fitness with lung bursting 90th minute runs, while Louis Reed has added assists and been instrumental in the aggressive pressing that has so troubled recent opponents.

As for Kellett, he’s a different player altogether.

A few weeks ago very few would have backed him to get the better of much bigger players in physical battles, yet against Forest Green Rovers he gave Jack Fitzwater and co more than they could handle.

Once he finds the net, you get the feeling he could really take off as an attacking threat.

At the back Ian Evatt and Sam Hird have, yet again, embarrassed their critics with rock solid performances, Brad Barry has grown with every game and Scott Wiseman has remained consistent (so forgive that red card.)

Lester and his staff have evidently made a huge difference and elicited performances and results no one else thought possible from this squad.

Yet the players deserve credit too – you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.

They’re buying into the brutal training regime, the cleaner diets and the demands for better standards.

An opportunity has presented itself to become fan favourites and they’re grasping it with both hands.

Suddenly comprehensive squad surgery in January doesn’t seem so necessary and the summer recruitment might even be seen in a more favourable light.

There will be those who remain unconvinced and as is their right, will refuse to get carried away, Town are still bottom after all.

You can see performances differently to everyone else but you cannot argue with results, particularly positive ones against teams higher up the table and teams bang in form.

Town won’t be bottom for long and they won’t be relegated, of that I’m certain.

Proving people wrong must feel so satisfying and I think we can all agree, being wrong has never tasted so good.