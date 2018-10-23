Chesterfield youngster earns contract extension

Have your say

Chesterfield youngster Ify Ofoegbu has earned an extension to his professional contract.

The 18-year-old, who spent time on loan with Evo-Stik side Sheffield FC earlier this season, was due to be out of contract at the end of 2018.

But the club have now extended his deal to the end of the current season.

Ofoegbu made his first team debut against Accrington Stanley as a right-back at the tender age of 16, in the EFL Trophy.

His second appearance in senior football also came in the 2016/17 season, again in the EFL Trophy, when he replaced Jay O’Shea at Crewe Alexandra.

The teenager was an unused substitute in the recent 0-0 draw with aFC Fylde at the Proact.

Chesterfield boss Martin Allen said after that game his plan had been to bring Ofoegbu off the bench if the Spireites were leading.