Chesterfield won’t take already-relegated Maidstone United lightly says John Sheridan, who ‘likes winning’

Chesterfield won’t take an already-relegated side lightly, as John Sheridan targets a strong finish to the 2018/19 season.

Unlike today’s visitors Maidstone United, the Spireites have successfully avoided the drop thanks to their resurgence under Sheridan.

The Stones were confirmed as down last weekend when they lost to Salford and yet lifted themselves to pick up an impressive three points in midweek.

Sheridan said: “They’ve gone down, but they’ve just beaten one of the in-form teams in the league, in Barnet, who I think is one of the best teams we’ve played.

“It’s a funny old league.

“Last week we played Dover, they’ve got a kid up front, 6ft 5ins, who has given us problems in the first half.

“They play with a targetman, they’re hitting him early, getting the ball forward very quickly, any team in the league can beat you.”

Sheridan made several changes to his side last weekend when they visited Dover, rewarding fringe players for their efforts in training over the three months he’s been in charge, but is expected to field more first team regulars for Maidstone’s visit.

He sees players in the Maidstone squad who could trouble his Chesterfield side, who are hunting a third straight home victory and an extension to their five-game unbeaten run.

“Maidstone, I look at them, they’ve got a couple of good experienced players,” said the manager.

“Simon Walton plays in midfield, I know he’s coming to the end of his career but he’s an excellent player.

“(Blair) Turgott has got 14 goals in 28 games in a team bottom of the league.

“I’m still wary of them, I’ll respect them.

“I just want us to finish as strong as we can.

“We’re at home, we want to win the game, I want to win every game.

“I like winning.”