Chesterfield win FA Cup replay to set up tie with Grimsby Town

Chesterfield will welcome Grimsby Town to the Proact Stadium in the second round of the FA Cup after securing a 3-1 win over National League South high-flyers Billericay Town.

A Tom Denton hat-trick allowed Martin Allen’s side to triumph at the AGP Arena and end Billericay’s hopes of reaching the second round for the first time in the club’s history.

Spireites goalkeeper Callum Burton was fortunate not to be punished for a glaring error early on.

Callum Kennedy’s deep free-kick was dropped by Burton, but the home side were not quick enough to pounce on the mistake and the custodian was able to gather the loose ball.

Zavon Hines, who only came into the visitors’ starting line-up in place of skipper Will Evans soon before kick-off, then saw a strike deflected over the crossbar as Chesterfield looked to get a foothold in the clash.

But Burton was called into action again as he brilliantly thwarted Ricky Modeste from close range.

Denton grabbed the opener just five minutes before the break as Lee Shaw’s centre was converted by the striker from close range.

However, Billericay hit back soon after the break as Joe Kizzi lashed home from close range.

But Denton restored Chesterfield’s lead moments later as his header looped into the back of the net.

Billericay fashioned plenty of chances to equalise for a second time, with substitute Moses Emmanuel frustrated by Burton after being put through on goal.

However, Denton completed his hat-trick in the dying moments to allow Chesterfield to seal victory.

Billericay Town: Julian, Kizzi, Kennedy, Doe, Inman, Deering, Modeste (Hunte 76), Waldren (Emmanuel 58), Robinson, Lafayette, Howells

Subs not used: O’Hara, Wells, Cunnington, Coombes, Shokunbi

Chesterfield: Burton, Denton, Hines (Kiwomya 68), Weston, Smith, Rowley (Reid 90), Hollis, Binnom-Williams, Shaw (Amantchi 80), Muggleton, Maguire

Subs not used: Anyon, Nelson, Fortune, Holmes

Attendance: 2,493