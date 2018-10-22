Chesterfield will face Billericay or Taunton Town in the FA Cup

Have your say

Chesterfield have been drawn to face Billericay Town or Taunton Town at home in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Spireites and the winners of that fourth qualifying round replay will face off on the weekend of Saturday 10th November.

Billericay currently lead the National League South, while Evo-Stik Southern Premier Division South side Taunton lie fourth.

The two sides drew 2-2 on Saturday.

A win would hand Chesterfield £36,000 in prize money, to add to the £25,000 they picked up by coming from behind to overcome Fylde.