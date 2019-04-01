'Chesterfield were eventually going to get it right,' says former England boss Peter Taylor after Spireites beat his Dagenham side

Peter Taylor said Chesterfield were 'eventually going to get it right' after his Dagenham side lost 2-0 at the Proact on Saturday.

It was John Sheridan's ninth win in 15 games in charge of the Spireites and it pushed them up into the top half of the National League table, all but securing safety from the drop and completing a remarkable second half of the season turnaround.

Taylor's Daggers were well in the game at the break, but two goals just after half-time took it away from them.

He said: "The second half we conceded two goals in a very short period.

"The first half was a good display, we mixed it up, passed the ball around well.

"I thought we looked a decent team, I was very happy with them at half-time.

"Then we come out second half, fella has a shot from a distance we should have closed down better.

"All of a sudden we get a bit deflated on the strength of that, it lifts their game, they go and get another goal and that kills us."

Earlier in the season the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Dagenham, a result that formed part of Chesterfield's miserable 19-game winless streak in the National League.

The Spireites are now a completely different proposition.

"We're away from home, against a team who really should be higher than what they are," said Taylor, on the trip to the Proact.

"People know that Chesterfield were eventually going to get it right.

"It's not an easy fixture.

"The two goals it changes everything, all of a sudden players lose confidence, the opposition get confidence and all of a sudden you're looking at two different teams."

A large section of Dagenham's 122-strong away following appeared to greet Taylor's triple substitution with boos, something that baffled the ex England and England Under 21 manager.

"We're losing the match 2-0, is it worth a gamble or not worth a gamble?

"I'm amazed that people don't expect the manager to change certain things.

"Angelo Balanta has just got booked, he could easily go and get another booking and we lose him for the next match.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

"If it doesn't work the noisy ones get noisier."