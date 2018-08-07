Chesterfield were a ‘joy to watch’ and they’re ‘on the road’ but Allen still wants improvements

Martin Allen declared Chesterfield ‘on the road’ after they blew Aldershot away at the Proact – but he still wants improvements.

The Spireites boss highlighted the conditioning of his players, who gave the Shots very little time on the ball for the duration of the 3-0 victory.

“Our players are very fit, you can see that. We’re able to keep going right to the end,” he said.

“They are relentless.

“They’ve been trained so hard through the summer.

“I promised them the rewards would come their way.”

Allen came out to salute a near 5,000 Proact crowd before kick-off and interacted with the fans at different points in the game.

He was delighted they had something to celebrate at full-time.

“The people deserve it. When I came up at the end of last season they were unhappy, disappointed, despondent, they didn’t know where their club was going.

“God bless, it’s on the road, it’s a happy club, it’s a good club now.

"I promise you, there are things we all know need to be sorted out and addressed, but we can't do it all overnight.

“I’ve said to the people who aren’t happy, my office door is always open, come down and speak to me and if you’ve got an issue, I will talk to my bosses and try and make it better for the paying public.

“Lot of people have, I’ve tried to address issues they’ve had with the club because I want everyone off the field behind our club and supporting our players.”

In terms of the performance, Allen was pleased with the improvement after a display that disappointed him on Saturday, but believes there’s better to come.

“Everything has got to be better.

“We’ve got to keep striving, we can’t sit back, pat ourselves on the back and say what a great night.

“We’ve got to watch the video, go through it all, clip it.

“There were bits we could have done better but that’s not for now.

“On Saturday I was upset that we didn’t play better and tonight it’s been an absolute joy to watch them play.”