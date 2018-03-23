Chesterfield veteran could make landmark appearance live on Sky

Drew Talbot is just one League Two appearance shy of an impressive Spireites landmark.

Should the veteran take to the field in Sunday’s game against Notts County at the Proact, it will mark his 250th Football League appearance for the club.

Talbot has started 237 league games as a Spireite and come off the bench a further 12 times.

The 31-year-old, who has featured in a variety of positions since his first spell with the club began in January 2009, has made almost twice as many Chesterfield apperances in League Two as he has in the division above.

This weekend’s televised game against the Magpies presents a chance for Talbot to feature in the division for the 164th time as a Town player.

Originally an attacker, Talbot has 16 EFL goals in Chesterfield colours and 348 league appearances to his name in total.