Chesterfield v Sutton United to be broadcast live on BT Sport

Chesterfield will face Sutton United live on BT Sport.
Chesterfield’s home match with Sutton United will be broadcast live to the nation on BT Sport.

The match against the play-off hopefuls takes place on 23rd March, with a 12.30pm kick off.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and on 4KUHD.