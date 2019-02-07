Chesterfield v Sutton United to be broadcast live on BT Sport Chesterfield will face Sutton United live on BT Sport. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Chesterfield’s home match with Sutton United will be broadcast live to the nation on BT Sport. The match against the play-off hopefuls takes place on 23rd March, with a 12.30pm kick off.The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and on 4KUHD. Shwan Jalal welcomes the return to the first team group of Chesterfield’s ‘inseparable’ pair 'A number of appeals have been successful' - CEO reveals Chesterfield's response to banned pitch invaders