Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town preview: Battle of the National League draw specialists looms large

Tom Denton in action for Chesterfield at FC Halifax Town
Tom Denton in action for Chesterfield at FC Halifax Town
0
Have your say

Chesterfield welcome FC Halifax Town to the Proact Stadium on Saturday.

With 14 draws from their 30 National League fixtures so far The Shaymen are rivaling Spireites’ total of 15 in the battle of the draw specialists. Predictions?