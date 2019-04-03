Chesterfield to take on Mansfield at the Proact later this month

The Proact Stadium will play host to a friendly clash between Chesterfield Lades and Mansfield Town Ladies later this month.

Mike Noon's Chesterfield, who currently sit top of their domestic league, will face a Stags Ladies outfit who ply their trade two divisions higher, on Tuesday 23rd April at 7.45pm.

Admission will cost £3 for adults, with Under 16s and Chesterfield FC season ticket holders getting in free of charge.

Chesterfield Ladies chairman Keith Jackson has expressed his gratitude for the support Chesterfield FC have given his club this season.

“The support we have received from Chesterfield FC this season has been phenomenal," he said.

"ll of our teams have been provided with the official club kit to wear, which really helps us to promote the thriving women’s game in Chesterfield.

"To now be able to announce that we will be hosting a fixture for our first team on the Proact pitch really does show what a great relationship we have.

"The club has had a great season so far, with the club reaching two cup finals - which are to be played in May - and in contention for the league title, so we hope the game at the Proact will see plenty of spectators come and support the team.”

Spireites associate director Alison Richardson added: "I really enjoy watching Chesterfield Ladies play. They've had a fabulous season and it's great they can showcase their talen at the Proact in this game.

"We've been building stronger links with the team all year and it's been lovely to see them playing in their Chesterfield kit following Ashley Carson's agreed sponsorship.

"The closer relationship is a good thing for all of us and I'm looking forward to it continuing to develop next season."

Chesterfield Ladies play their home games at Glapwell.

This weekend they visit Mickleover Sports Ladies.

