Chesterfield take more stops to prevent future pitch invasions

Chesterfield have taken steps to ensure there is no repeat of last week’s pitch invasion.

Fans ran onto the pitch in stoppage time, in an incident that has led to at least one banning order being handed out, after congregating in the area between the first row of Kop end seats and the advertising boards.

The Derbyshire Times understands that it will not now be permitted by the club, with fans being told to either remain in their seats or simply leave the stadium in the closing stages.

Chesterfield have also put netting over the first three rows of seats in the Kop stand.

The pitch invasion saw a supporter banned for 10 years, after Ebbsfleet keeper Nathan Ashmore was confronted in his goalmouth.

The club are hoping to avoid serious FA sanctions, which can in extreme cases include points deductions, and believe their actions will also safeguard supporter safety in the ground.