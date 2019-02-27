Chesterfield supporters have a 'massive role' to play in the relegation run-in says Shwan Jalal

Shwan Jalal says Chesterfield fans have a 'massive role' to play in the final stages of the National League season.

The Spireites beat Barnet last night to further ease their relegation fears, but still aren't yet out of the woods.

They've picked up 13 points from a possible 18 since John Sheridan arrived as the new manager and the mood around the Proact has been, by and large, very positive.

It wasn't always the case this season.

The team were booed off on a number of occasions and felt the wrath of their own support both at home and away following poor results and performances.

Goalkeeper Jalal, who was reinstated between the posts by Sheridan and has kept five clean sheets in six league games since, says criticism from the stands to be expected but that still doesn't make it easy to hear.

“It goes on at any club,” he said.

“The fans have been frustrated as well. I’m not going to lie, the fans booing you, you do hear comments, it’s tough.

“But they pay their money every week and they’ve got a right to comment and if they’re not happy with what they’re seeing then they’re not happy.

"But I can assure you, when we played Aldershot in the second game and won 3-0 they were in full voice and there’s no better feeling than when they’re behind you.

"I think they’ve got a massive role to play from now until the end of the season.”