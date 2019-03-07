Chesterfield striker ends loan spell at Boreham Wood and goes straight to another National League club

Chesterfield's Gozie Ugwu is trading one National League loan spell for another.

The striker was due to spend the rest of the season out on loan at Boreham Wood, but they confirmed earlier today that his stay had come to an end.

Spireites boss John Sheridan revealed in today's press conference that Ugwu has indeed left Boreham Wood, but not to return to the Proact.

"Boreham Wood sent him back but he's gone to Ebbsfleet until the end of the season.

"Someone threw it at me quickly, I didn't have a clue he was coming back. I think it was all done in the space of 24 hours.

"I know Gozie, I had him at Plymouth.

"The circumstances why he was sent back I don't really know, I just felt it wasn't really worth me bringing him back with what we've got, how many people I've got.

"Luckily I think for Gozie and us, Ebbsfleet were straight on the phone as soon as they found out he was available."

Ugwu was tipped to 'score a lot of goals' this season for Town, by previous manager Martin Allen, but failed to hit the net in seven appearances before being sent out on loan to Boreham Wood.

He's scored four times in 20 National League appearances for Wood, whose manager Luke Garrard wished him well for the future.

“I would like to thank Gozie for his efforts during his time with us and for what he has given us to date this season. I want to wish him all of the best for the rest of the campaign and beyond," said Garrard.

Ugwu's contract at the Proact comes to an end this summer.