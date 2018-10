Have your say

Chesterfield are still awaiting clarification on whether or not Drew Talbot will need surgery for a knee problem.

The veteran defender has missed the last four Spireites games, after starting all of the previous 13.

“We’re still waiting to see the main orthopedic surgeon we want to see,” said manager Martin Allen.

“We’ve got to see the right consultant, it’s not something we’re going to rush.”

Allen first revealed the potential seriousness of Talbot’s condition last week.