Chesterfield skipper Jonathan Smith wary of FA Trophy banana skin

Have your say

Chesterfield face their second successive ‘banana skin’ FA Trophy tie today when Bedford Town arrive at the Proact.

Like the last the Spireites vanquished in the first round, Bedford are below Chesterfield in the non-league pyramid.

But the Evo-Stik South Division One Central team can’t be taken lightly, says Town skipper Jonathan Smith.

“They’re dangerous games,” he admitted.

“We want to win. Whoever is coming here, we want to win.

“That will continue on Saturday.”

Smith has played at Wembley before, where ironically enough he was beaten by John Sheridan’s Chesterfield side, in the Johnstone’s Paints Trophy final.

The FA Trophy presents an opportunity to go the national stadium once again. A good opportunity at that.

Should Chesterfield beat Bedford Town just three more rounds will remain between them and the final.

A Wembley trip is something the club’s owner Dave Allen would like to see and manager John Sheridan has also spoken of his desire to get to the final.

“Hopefully we can get through to the next round,” said Smith.

“You don’t have to win many games and you can get close.

“The gaffer has won the JPT in the past with this club, so I’m sure he’ll be targeting that (Wembley appearance).”

Today’s game is Sheridan’s first in charge since returning to the club.

On Thursday he met the squad for the first time and took his first training session.

Smith said there was a tangible feeling of excitement among the players, at the start of a new era.

He hopes Sheridan can get the best of a group who have been competitive on many occasions without winning this season.

“I think everyone seems excited, there was a bit of a buzz about training.

“I don’t actually think we’ve been playing that badly, we’ve had a lot of draws, which is why we are where we are.

“There is a decent team in there I think, hopefully the new gaffer can bring that out of us.”