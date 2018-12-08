Chesterfield’s win over Salford City in pictures

Chesterfield FC v Salford City, Andrew Kiwoyma celebrates his goal
Chesterfield FC v Salford City, Andrew Kiwoyma celebrates his goal
0
Have your say

Alex Kiwomya bagged a brace as Chesterfield upset the form book to beat Salford City 2-0.

They were his first goals for the club as Spireites picked up a crucial win to escape the drop zone.

Check out the best of the action in our match gallery.