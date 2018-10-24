Chesterfield’s wait for Sheffield United loanee goes on

Have your say

Chesterfield will have to wait at least another two weeks before they can call on the services of a loan signing.

Jake Bennett secured a move to the Proact from Sheffield United on 9th October, but a day later picked up a thigh problem in his first training session as a Spireites player.

The right-back was brought in as cover for the injured Drew Talbot, meaning central midfielder Jonathan Smith has had to play in that position.

And Martin Allen may have to persevere with a makeshift full-back for a while yet.

“We’ve had a report from Sheffield United and he’ll be another two weeks with them,” said the Town boss.

“Thankfully we’re not paying anything for him at the moment so we’re just waiting on that one.”

Bennett, 22, has made one appearance as a Blade.