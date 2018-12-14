Chesterfield's potential Sheffield United loanee suffers injury flare up, one Spireite close to an exit

Sheffield United defender Jake Bennett is still unable to begin a loan spell with Chesterfield after suffering an injury flare up.

Martin Allen first signed the full-back on 9th October, but 24 hours later he was on his way back to Bramall Lane for treatment having picked up a thigh problem in training.

The Spireites have continued to monitor his fitness, with a view to resuming the loan deal.

But this week the 22-year-old has had another set-back.

"We've had a midweek report, he's had another flare up of his injury and is I think at least another two weeks away," said Allen.

"I wouldn't say (the deal) was dead, dead - that would be disrespectful to him, but there has been a set-back in his recovery."

There may still be some transfer news coming out of the Proact this weekend, however.

Allen recently put six players on the transfer list in order to free up room for new signings.

One came in, this week, when Doncaster Rovers attacking midfielder Alfie Beestin joined the Spireites.

And one is close to going out.

"(It's) not easy," said Allen, of his attempts to move players on.

"We've been willing to do deals on the terms of their contracts to help them get out and play.

"We've got another one pending at the moment but apart from that there's been nothing else."

Having added to his creative options by capturing Beestin, Allen seems to be content with what he's got in his squad, for now.,

He says he can't see any further signings happening in the next week or two.

"We've got cover in all areas, right through the team," he said.

"It's the sort of size I like it, I can make sure they're all happy.

"For the senior players on the periphery, they'll still train with us and if I need to play them, like with Robbie Weir last week who was superb when he came on last week, I will.

"The commitment of the senior players on Tuesday night at Sheffield FC was spot on.

"I am going to be working with the other group so they may just be on the periphery, which is normal in football."