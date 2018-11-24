Chesterfield’s newest professional would ‘run up and down the Peaks’ for his club

Chesterfield’s newest professional footballer would run up and down the Peaks if his manager asked him to.

Jamie Sharman signed his first pro contract on Friday, an 18-month deal with an option for a further year.

First team boss Martin Allen revealed the news at last Thursday’s press conference and spoke highly of the teenager’s attitude.

“He’s local, he’s humble, he’s honest and he will lay his body on the line,” said Allen.

“When you look at him and talk to him he listens and absorbs and he cannot wait to put it into action.

“He’s got the traits that I like.

“If I said to him we’re going running up the Peaks and said go, he’d run to the top of that mountain and come back and if I said go again, he’d run to the top and come back.

“He’s got that never say die attitude.”

Allen’s plan is for the central defender to continue his development with the aim of getting him ready for first team football a little further down the line.

“Being a Chesterfield supporter, I hope in 18 months he’ll be right on the button,” said Allen.

“It might not be this season, it might not be next season, but with the option we’ve got on his contract, if we take that up, hopefully he’ll be ready for the first team in 18 months time.”

Academy coach Miguel Llera expressed his delight at the news and gave an insight into the kind of player Sharman is.

“He’s a pretty tall guy, around six foot three. He’s a skinny guy but at the same time he’s a strong boy,” said the former Sheffield Wednesday defender.

“He’s really comfortable in possession and under pressure. He can play with both feet; he’s right-footed but he can also play with his left foot.

“He’s very capable at heading in attack and in defence. I think in the future he is going to be a really good player.

“We will work with the first team manager to try and introduce him into the first team slowly.”

Sharman is the second academy player to sign a contract this season, following striker Levi Amantchi’s October deal.