Chesterfield's home grown talent Joe Rowley called up to England C squad for Wales match - watch all his goals and assists

Chesterfield FC academy product Joe Rowley has been called up to the England C squad for tomorrow night's game against Wales.

The teenager has travelled to Manchester to link up with the squad, which includes fellow Spireite Laurence Maguire.

England C, a squad made up of players under the age of 23 plying their trade outside the Football League, will take on their Welsh counterparts at Salford City's Peninsula Stadium.

Rowley, 19, has returned to first team football under John Sheridan in the past week and caught the eye with his performances.

Last Tuesday he scored a vital last gasp equaliser in the draw at Bromley.

The midfielder made his senior debut in League One late on during the 2016/17 season and has now played over 50 times in league action as a Spireite.

In January last year he signed a contract extension to remain a Chesterfield player until 2021.