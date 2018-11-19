Chesterfield’s 17-year-old striker excites boss with his potential

Have your say

Martin Allen has once again put on record his excitement over the potential possessed by 17-year-old Levi Amantchi.

The teenage striker came on early in the second half on Saturday at home to Havant and Waterlooville and gave the visitors problems.

He was unlucky not to find the net with one chance, of his own creation, when he skillfully stepped away from two defenders and curled goalwards, a deflection taking his shot over the bar.

“Levi is a tremendous substitute to bring on,” said Allen.

“He’s 18 next week.

“Full of energy, makes things happen with pace and skill.

“He’s going to be a really good player.”

Amantchi is a former Wallsend Boys Club product who joined Chesterfield after scoring in a trial against Sheffield Wednesday.

He signed a professional deal on on 16th October.