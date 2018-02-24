‘Chesterfield ready to roll their sleeves up’ - Dodds

Louis Dodds says Chesterfield’s squad are ready to ‘roll their sleeves up’ in search of important points after today’s vital win over Swindon Town.

The 2-1 victory at the Proact was their first in five outings and kept them within five points of safety after results elsewhere went against them.

A Chris O’Grady goal, off his midriff, in the second minute was the perfect start to the afternoon.

Dodds said: “It was a decent cross from Kels (Andy Kellett), their keeper has palmed it out and it’s hit Chris’ massive frame and got us off to a great start.

“We try to do that every week, start fast and put the other team on the back foot.

“Thankfully we did and got the reward.”

The second came just after the break and it came from the left boot of Andy Kellett after a flowing counter attack.

It was as pretty as the opener was ugly.

“It’s a beautiful goal, he’s got a lot of talent,” said Dodds.

“I’m not saying he’s like Messi but the way he runs with the ball on his left foot resembles Messi.

“Hopefully we’ll get a lot more of that from Kels.”

The rest of the game involved lots of stubborn defending, although the Robins pulled one back with 15 to go having just had Ollie Banks red carded.

Dodds doesn’t mind scrappy displays if they bring points.

“I think the position we’re in, we can’t dictate how we want to play the game, sometimes you just need to kick and head everything you can.

“The lads put on a brave display and we deserved the three points.

“They threw caution to the wind at 2-0 down and went a bit more direct.

“Nerves come into play, even playing against 10 men it can be hard and frustrating.

“But we weathered it.

“Apart from their set-pieces they never really caused us too many problems.

“Marc Richards should have buried his header but apart from that we looked well, the lads really dug in and knew what the game meant to us.”

Although results in other League Two games could have been kinder, Dodds was delighted that Chesterfield did the hard work to finally pick up three points.

“We needed to stop the rot and get three points.

“When you’re down at the bottom things can start going against you but we’ve dug in for a dogged three points.

“The fans might have to see that a lot more so we can get points as we go and the lads are more than happy to roll their sleeves up.”