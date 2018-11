Have your say

Chesterfield or Billericay have been drawn to face League Two side Grimsby Town in the FA Cup second round.

The draw was completed a short while ago, live on BBC2.

The Spireites and Ricay are due to meet in a first round replay next Tuesday night, for the chance to host the Mariners.

Whoever comes through next week’s replay will compete for a spot in the third round and prize money amounting to £54,000, when they face on the weekend of 30th November.