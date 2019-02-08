Chesterfield ‘new boy’ Scott Boden hopes to continue his nasty habit of plaguing former clubs when Halifax visit

Have your say

Scott Boden has a nasty habit of scoring against former clubs and hopes it continues this weekend.

The striker could be in line for his Chesterfield debut against his old employers FC Halifax, after missing out last Saturday due to being cup tied.

He’s already come back to haunt the Shaymen, Macclesfield and Alfreton by scoring against them.

And earlier this season he netted twice against Chesterfield themselves.

But he doesn’t see these games against former clubs as any different to other games.

“Stuff like that, it’s just another game isn’t it?” he said.

“To be fair, barring Wrexham, I’ve generally scored against every team I’ve played for I think.

“And obviously we’ve got Wrexham coming up soon so I’m hoping to break that duck.”

Boden has four goals against FC Halifax in five previous outings, the most he’s notched against any one individual club.