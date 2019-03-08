Chesterfield ‘moving in the right direction’ both on and off the pitch insists CEO Graham Bean, after baptism of fire

Chesterfield are moving in the right direction both on and off the pitch according to CEO Graham Bean.

The administrator has been in his post for three months and admits he had a ‘baptism of fire.’

But with results improving under new boss John Sheridan and FA charges for pitch invasions dealt with, he hopes the club can now look forward to happier times.

“It’s certainly been a baptism of fire,” he said.

“We’ve had a number of serious issues to deal with, relating to the football side, releasing one manager and appointing another.

“We’ve also had pitch invasion issues that put a lot of pressure on me, to get right, and the club for potential consequences.

“We spent a lot of time putting those reports together, time that could have been used more beneficially.

“Hopefully we can put those behind us now and move on from it.”

The CEO believes the changes the club have made and the plans they have going forward will continue to improve what was, up until very recently, a bleak mood around the Proact.

“Clearly there was up to Christmas, with the way results were going and discontent over off the field issues, a black cloud over the football club,” he said.

“I think with the changes made off the field and changes on it, it’s given a new impetus.

“The football has improved, the results have improved and with that comes some positivity.

“We’ve been working on initiatives that hopefully let the supporters see we’re trying to change things.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from the fanbase about things we’re trying to do.

“Stick with us, we are moving in the right direction both on and off the field.”

A new supporters bar has opened under the North Stand and although Bean concedes it’s ‘not the Savoy’ he’s hopeful they can make it a more comfortable place for fans to congregate.

The club are ‘well down the road’ in putting together next season’s ticket pricing.

And Bean has met with groups of supporters for a ‘frank exchange’ on their issues and ideas.

But as with any football club, results dictate the contentment of a fanbase.

Bean is delighted with the progress made by Sheridan and his assistant Glynn Snodin.

“The performances have improved, you can feel around the club dealing with the players and talking to them, the positivity in the way they go about their business,” said Bean.

“It’s clear John and Glynn have made a big difference in the attitude and outlook.

“It’s a good place to be around at the moment and results have shown that.

“It’s a pity we didn’t start this run of season earlier in the season because had we done so, we might be knocking on the door of the play-offs.”