Chesterfield move quickly to secure Sheffield United keeper on loan

Chesterfield have moved quickly to sign another goalkeeper on an emergency loan, this time from Sheffield United.

The Spireites were hit by a blow when Cameron Dawson was recalled by Sheffield Wednesday due to their own injury situation at Hillsborough.

But they’ve managed to replace him with Jake Eastwood, a 21-year-old from Bramall Lane.

Eastwood has made two appearances for the Blades this season, in EFL Cup action.

Chesterfield’s eligibility for an emergency loan stems from the broken arm sustained by Joe Anyon, the club’s only recognised senior stopper since Tommy Lee’s early retirement this season.

Both Dylan Parkin and Brad Jones are yet to make a professional debut for Town.