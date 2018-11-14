Chesterfield midfielder back running but not yet ready for full training

Have your say

Robbie Weir has taken another step forward in his comeback from a knee injury.

The Northern Irishman was injured in the 3-1 defeat at home to Maidenhead at the end of September and hasn’t featured for the club since.

Boss Martin Allen says the 29-year-old is progressing with his rehab and has begun running again, although he’s still not back training with the first team squad.

“Robbie Weir is coming on well, he’s started running now,” said Allen.

“He’s not quite ready for full training.”

Central midfielder Weir was given the captaincy by Allen, after initially looking like a possible summer departure, and has made 11 starts this season.