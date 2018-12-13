Chesterfield manager concentrating on football ahead of Saturday’s protest

Chesterfield boss Martin Allen says he’s got enough on his plate dealing with the football side of the club, to start thinking about the fan protest.

Spireites fans plan to hold a ‘peaceful gathering’ at the Proact before Saturday’s visit of Basford United in the FA Trophy.

Allen is aware of the protest, but focusing all his attention on his squad.

“Someone mentioned it to me but I think I’ve got more than enough to deal with, with my squad, my staff,” he said.

“We all had a great day on Saturday, it was a magical day for all of us.

“I really need to concentrate all my mind and my focus on our players, our training, our staff and a good performance on Saturday again.

“Anything else that happens outside, I’ve got too much on my plate at the minute to deal with any of the other bits and pieces.

“I think it’s best I concentrate on doing what I do and let everything else take care of itself.”