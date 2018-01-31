Chesterfield make two Deadline Day signings

Chesterfield have completed the signing of forward Louis Dodds from Shrewsbury Town.

He is the second deadline day signing after Spireites completed a loan deal for Barnsley winger Dylan Mottley-Henry until the end of the season.

Dodds arrives at the Proact on an 18-month contract and could make his Spireites debut in this weekend’s match with Crawley Town at the Proact.

He said: “I’m delighted, I spoke to the manager about it a couple of days ago and he really sold the club to me.

“I now just want to get out onto the pitch and show what I can do.”

During the 2012/13 season Dodds was part of the Vale side that gained promotion to Sky Bet League One.

His signing follows the loan deal for Mottley-Henry, who will train with his new team mates for the first time tomorrow, ahead of Saturday’s match with Crawley Town at the Proact.

He said: “It feels good to be here, it’s taken a while to find the right club for me, but Tommy Wright and Jack Lester have really sold the club to me and I’m very happy to have got it done.”

